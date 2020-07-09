NBA Legend LeBron James  Buys Estate of Late Lee Phillip Bell

From one legend to another! According to The Real Deal, LeBron James has reportedly purchased the Beverly Hills estate of the late The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful co-creator Lee Phillip Bell.

Previously marketed at $39 million, the eight-bedroom mansion is Bell's second up for sale. She also had a Malibu property put on the market this spring. This marks LA Laker James' third major real estate purchase in Los Angeles.