The Baldwin-Fisher Clan Takes Center Stage Next Week on The Young and the Restless

Greg Rikaart and Christian LeBlanc

The Young and the Restless is highlighting the Baldwin-Fisher clan next week. Take a deep dive into schemes, romance, and criminal misdeeds of Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) and his wife Lauren Fenmore (Tracey Bregman), plus their son, Fenmore (Zach Tinker); Michael's troubled half-brother, Kevin Fisher (Greg Rikaart); their scheming mother, Gloria (Judith Chapman); and more!

Monday, July 13: Michael is made aware of Kevin's latest plan, Lily (Christel Khalil) begs forgiveness from mom Dru (Victoria Rowell) and dad Neil (Kristoff St. John), and Victor (Eric Braeden) discovers that son Nick (Joshua Morrow) has pulled one over on him. Originally aired: Nov. 26, 2003

Tuesday, July 14: Gloria confesses the truth about her sons to John (Jerry Douglas), Jack (Peter Bergman) lays on the Abbott charm for Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) wonders whether daughter-in-law Sharon (Sharon Case) is a good mother. Originally aired: March 31, 2005

Wednesday, July 15: A shocking guest appears at Kevin and Jana (Emily O'Brien)'s wedding, the past returns to haunt Gloria and Michael, and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) comes between Lily and Cane (Daniel Goddard). Originally aired: Aug. 18, 2008

Thursday, July 16: Lauren shares some surprising news with her husband, Phyllis refuses to let Sharon encroach on her territory, and Gloria and Kevin work to cover their tracks. Originally aired: April 12, 2006

Friday, July 17: Gloria returns to Genoa City just in time for the holidays, Kevin stands by Chloe, and Victor and Nikki tackle a challenge in true Newman style. Originally aired: Dec. 21, 2016