Zende Forrester is coming back to The Bold and the Beautiful: just not with Rome Flynn in the role. Actor Delon de Metz will slip into the role of Kristen Forrester (Tracy Melchior) and Tony Dominguez's (Paulo Benedeti) adopted son, Zende, according to TVLine. Last time, Zende was seen onscreen was in 2017, when he and wife Nicole (Reign Edwards) moved to Paris to work at Forrester International. de Metz is best known for his role on CBS' Zoo.

TVLine is also reporting Tanner Novlan is joining B&B; he will play the new character of Dr. John "Finn" Finnegan. Novlan, best known for being in the Liberty Mutual commercials, will be a new love interest for Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). No word on airdates for both actors.