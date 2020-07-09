Steven Bergman Photography

Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe, The Young and the Restless) has had quite the pandemic! She and husband Rob Meder welcomed daughter Josephine James back in March, and they've been bonding as a family ever since. The first-time mom opened up about her journey to parenthood with Soap Opera Digest.

Hendrickson had already experienced two miscarriages before finding out she was pregnant this time around, so she was cautious before taking a test. She shared:

Rob was traveling, so I was home alone and I remember being a crazy person, talking to myself because I was just so stunned and I had no one to talk to. I kept looking at myself in the mirror and saying, ‘Oh, my God. You’re pregnant? Are you pregnant? I’m pregnant.’

