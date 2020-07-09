The Young and the Restless' Elizabeth Hendrickson Shares Motherhood Journey
Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe, The Young and the Restless) has had quite the pandemic! She and husband Rob Meder welcomed daughter Josephine James back in March, and they've been bonding as a family ever since. The first-time mom opened up about her journey to parenthood with Soap Opera Digest.
Hendrickson had already experienced two miscarriages before finding out she was pregnant this time around, so she was cautious before taking a test. She shared:
Rob was traveling, so I was home alone and I remember being a crazy person, talking to myself because I was just so stunned and I had no one to talk to. I kept looking at myself in the mirror and saying, ‘Oh, my God. You’re pregnant? Are you pregnant? I’m pregnant.’
After a joyful pregnancy and then her daughter's delivery, the actress was isolated in post-partum recovery with her baby. Hendrickson added:
Being alone was really hard. I mean, there was something very special and serene about just the two of us being together. That whole time, I couldn’t take my eyes off of her and was just talking to her. She was in my arms and I just couldn’t put her down, but it was hard not having Rob there. I mean, the nurses are super-busy, and because of COVID, they would only come in and check on me every few hours. I was also getting all this information from them and if Rob was there, he could retain some of that information because I was out of my mind. I hadn’t slept in like 14 hours. So dealing with all of that by yourself was a lot as a first-time mom. If I’d had a baby before I’m sure it would have been a little bit easier.