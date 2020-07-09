Vivica A. Fox, Kiara Barnes Star in LMN's The Wrong Wedding Planner

Steven Bergman Photography

Multi-soap alum Vivica A. Fox is producing and starring in four of LMN's "Wrong" films this July. That includes The Wrong Wedding Planner, which debuts July 17 on LMN at 8 PM EST. Fox plays Detective Jones, who must investigate a mysterious break-in with far more to it than meets the eye, per ET Online.

Also appearing in the flick are some familiar daytime faces: Kiara Barnes (Zoe Buckingham, The Bold and the Beautiful) appears as Clarissa; Jackée Harry (ex-Lily Mason, Another World) is Ms. Johnson; and Steve Richard Harris (ex-Aidan, The Young and the Restless; ex-Seth Anderson, One Life to Live; ex-Zak Wilder, AW).

Fox will next star in and produce The Wrong Stepbrother, which debuts at 8 PM EST on July 17.