Wally Kurth Discusses Kiriakis Courtroom Showdowns on Days of Our Lives
Just call him "Mr. Attorney"! Wally Kurth (Justin Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives) told Soap Opera Digest the ins and outs of playing a lawyer that goes toe-to-toe with Salem's finest.
He shared one of his standout courtroom moments, reflecting:
When Dena Higley was writing the show, she knew that my father was a lawyer, and she wanted me to really have these great scenes when Justin was representing Hope [Kristian Alfonso] for the murder of Stefano DiMera [Joseph Mascolo]. At Hope’s sentencing hearing, she gave me a three-or four-page monologue. One of the directors came up to me and said, ‘Wally, either the writers really love you or they really hate you.’ Then, a minute later, Albert [Alarr, co-executive producer] came up to me and said, ‘Wally, I’ve never said this to anybody else, but do you need a teleprompter?’ I said, ‘No, I think I can do it.’ Well, I tried to do it. I’d get through a page and then another page. To make a long story short, I got the teleprompter. Everyone who saw it thought it was some of my best acting. My brother said, ‘That was really good, Wally!’
He added:
I had to recite the entire case to the judge in order to prove mitigating circumstances to get her sentence reduced. The guy who did the teleprompter, Tony Finetti, was also an actor. He had been a friend of mine from school. In fact, the last time I saw him before that was at the [screen] test for Justin, 25 years earlier. He auditioned for the role, too!