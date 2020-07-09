Steven Bergman Photography

Just call him "Mr. Attorney"! Wally Kurth (Justin Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives) told Soap Opera Digest the ins and outs of playing a lawyer that goes toe-to-toe with Salem's finest.

He shared one of his standout courtroom moments, reflecting:

When Dena Higley was writing the show, she knew that my father was a lawyer, and she wanted me to really have these great scenes when Justin was representing Hope [Kristian Alfonso] for the murder of Stefano DiMera [Joseph Mascolo]. At Hope’s sentencing hearing, she gave me a three-or four-page monologue. One of the directors came up to me and said, ‘Wally, either the writers really love you or they really hate you.’ Then, a minute later, Albert [Alarr, co-executive producer] came up to me and said, ‘Wally, I’ve never said this to anybody else, but do you need a teleprompter?’ I said, ‘No, I think I can do it.’ Well, I tried to do it. I’d get through a page and then another page. To make a long story short, I got the teleprompter. Everyone who saw it thought it was some of my best acting. My brother said, ‘That was really good, Wally!’

He added: