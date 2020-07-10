Days of Our Lives' Alison Sweeney Will Start Airing Next Week!

Alison Sweeney Steven Bergman Photography

There's a storm brewing on the horizon and she has a name . . . Sami Brady DiMera! Alison Sweeney revealed on Instagram that the episodes she filmed last fall will start airing next week on Days of Our Lives.

When Sami returns to Salem, she will have her hands full with daughter Allie (Lindsay Arnold), along with all those who have kept her baby secret.

Check out her post below:

Are you looking forward to her return? Sound off in the comments below!