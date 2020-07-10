Family Risks It All in Passions Alum Donn Swaby's Orpheus Star

Orpheus Star Donn Swaby

Passions alum Donn Swaby (ex-Chad) is making his move to film. The actor recently wrapped post-production on his short film Orpheus Star, which he directed, wrote, and executive produced.

Donn Swaby

Donn has been developing the script since 2008. Orpheus Star tells the story of musician Douglas, who returns home to his hometown to visit his ill grandmother, Pastor Privett; his estranged relative is played by Starletta DuPois (The Rich and the Ruthless, Friday After Next).

Donn Swaby

Donn Swaby

While there, Douglas searches out his childhood BFF Cal (Rasmus Nilselid); instead, he reacquaints himself with Cal's sister, Jaylene, played by Jade Harlow (ex-Jessica, Passions; ex-Lianna, The Bay; ex-Sheryl, Days of Our Lives). While out stargazing, Douglas unexpectedly meets the eccentric Dora (Saidah Arrika Ekulona).

Dora helps Douglas remember good times with his grandmother, who is herself battling her own demons...but are those forces real or metaphorical? And can Douglas save his family - and himself - before they're overwhelmed by a deadly curse?

The talented cast of Orpheus Star also includes: legendary The Jeffersons and 227 star Marla Gibbs, who played Aunt Irma on Passions, as Ruth Carmichael; fellow Passions alum Chrystee Pharris (ex-Simone) as Dr. Janice Parker; Lou Beatty Jr. (ex-Rudy, Dynasty; Boston Legal) as Deacon Gabriel Timmons; Patricia Belcher (Bones, Good Luck Charlie) as Beaula Davis; and Margaret Avery (The Color Purple, Being Mary Jane) as Lizette Jean-Marie.

Watch the trailer here.