General Hospital Delays Filming Start Date
General Hospital is bumping back its production restart date, according to Deadline. ABC's sole soap had been aiming to resume filming up by mid-July; as the numbers of COVID-19 infections escalate in California, it's now targeting July 20. Still, "the situation remains fluid."
The Young and the Restless initially stalled its production restart by a week, but its schedule is back on track now. Writer Nellie Andreeva shared:
It shoots Tuesday-Friday, so its first day of production is expected to be July 14, if conditions allow.