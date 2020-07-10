Steven Bergman Photography

General Hospital's Kin Shriner (Scotty Baldwin) has played a law student, then lawyer, on daytime for nearly 45 years. He shared his legal eagle insights with Soap Opera Digest.

Shriner feels almost like a lawyer himself, saying:

You know, I fancy myself a lawyer in real life. I almost practiced down in Florida. They don’t really require a lot of certificates down there. I weighed in on different cases. I’d like to hang a shingle out in Fort Lauderdale and put scripted TV lawyer in my opinions. I had a girlfriend once that was in trouble in Fort Lauderdale and I went with her to her lawyer and I said, ‘Listen, if I was working this case….’ I have stepped over the bounds! I watch PERRY MASON four times a day. I watch anything that’s a legal drama. I really enjoy playing a lawyer and presenting a case and doing battles with other actors that play lawyers. And I fight with people like a lawyer: ‘Wait a minute, isn’t it true that….’ I present every argument that I get into as a case! I enjoy it.

What's next for Scotty the attorney? Shiner suggested: