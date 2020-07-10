Joy Behar, Florencia Lozano Join A-List Theater Fundraiser

Steven Bergman Photography

The View co-host Joy Behar and One Life to Live alum Florencia Lozano (ex-Téa Delgado) are giving back. Per Broadway World, the comedian and the actress are among the high-profile names participating in an August 14 Zoom fundraiser called Andromeda's Sisters: An Arts and Advocacy Forum in Two Parts. This project raises money for theater dance company The Neo-Political Cowgirls.

The August 14 event will feature Behar and Lozano, among others, presenting monologues written by female-identifying playwrights. Other performers participating include famed actress Blythe Danner and Orange is the New Black's Catherine Curtin and Laura Gomez.

Buy tickets here.