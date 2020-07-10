Perkie's Observations: Kristina Is Injured In a Bus Crash on General Hospital

Lexi Ainsworth

This episode aired in 2012, after a bus crash lands several residents in the hospital . . .

Morgan has a broken foot. Michael has some scratches on his face. Kristina is hospitalized and feeling responsible for a friend's death.

Dante sits at Olivia's bedside. When Johnny drops in to visit, Dante offers to let him see her.

Robin, Patrick, and Steven welcome new pediatric surgeon, Dr. Terrell Jackson. Turns out he may have a past with Lisa Niles.

The Balkan is in town, trying to get to Morgan and Dante.

Carly's not happy to find out that Michael's girlfriend Abby is a stripper. Don't worry Carly, she'll be dead by a vicious crane soon enough!