"Television Pioneers" Ken Corday, Brad Bell Share Secrets to Battling COVID on Set

As soaps begin to return to production and filming, their head honchos are sharing their safety secrets to combat the spread of COVID-19. From using blow-up dolls to regular testing, here's how daytime execs are keeping coronavirus at bay.

The Bold and the Beautiful showrunner Brad Bell recently told the Associated Press:

We feel almost like television pioneers all these years later because we’re the first ones out, blazing new ways of producing the shows with the current safety standards, and we’re getting the job done. It’s very exciting.

In one recently-filmed scene, Flo (Katrina Bowden) had to engage in a lip-lock with Wyatt (Darin Brooks) freed her from being chained to a radiator. So the actress's real-life husband, Ben Jorgensen, stepped in for "a big embrace and a kiss," Bell noted.

Days of Our Lives executive producer Ken Corday explained the possible changes in airtime. Before COVID-19, he said: