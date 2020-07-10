Steven Bergman Photography

Courtney Hope (Sally Spectra, The Bold and the Beautiful) is spilling a few details about what it was like to play a sick character. Of course, fans know now that Ms. Spectra was faking her illness, but the actress shared a few choice tidbits with Soaps In Depth.

Related: Courtney Hope Talks Sally Spectra Cliffhanger: "If I Was a Fan, I’d be Screaming at the TV"

Playing Sally's physical transformation took a toll on Hope herself. She dished:

My body would really react when [Sally] would get worked up. I’d go back to my dressing room, and my hands would still be shaking!

Will Sally pull off her scam? We don't know, but Hope teased: