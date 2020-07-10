The Bold and the Beautiful's Courtney Hope Reflects on Sally's "Illness"
Courtney Hope (Sally Spectra, The Bold and the Beautiful) is spilling a few details about what it was like to play a sick character. Of course, fans know now that Ms. Spectra was faking her illness, but the actress shared a few choice tidbits with Soaps In Depth.
Playing Sally's physical transformation took a toll on Hope herself. She dished:
My body would really react when [Sally] would get worked up. I’d go back to my dressing room, and my hands would still be shaking!
Will Sally pull off her scam? We don't know, but Hope teased:
From day one, she’s always fought for who she is and what she loves. She’s lost so many of her dreams when it’s come to her career and her romantic life, but she won’t go down without a fight!