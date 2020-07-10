The Talk's Sheryl Underwood to Host Funk Corona Benefit Concert

It's a summer Friday night and if you miss live music, you should check out the "Funk Corona, A COVID-19 Relief Special," hosted by Sheryl Underwood (The Talk).

The pay-per-view concert will feature Morris Day and The Time, Cameo, Original Mary Jane Girls Maxi and Cheri, Ready For The World, and more.

The live-stream event will support two organizations Direct Relief and Von Sacks COVID.

The concert is available for $19.99 via in Demand, DIRECTV, or DISH. You can also visit FITE.TV or download the app.

The fun starts at 9 PM EST (6 PM PST) tonight, July 10.

Check out Underwood's Instagram post below!