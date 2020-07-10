Steven Bergman Photography

The Young and the Restless star Christian LeBlanc (Michael Baldwin) has held court in Genoa City's courtrooms for decades. He delved deep into his character's most infamous court cases for Soap Opera Digest.

Filming these scenes requires a ton of dialogue memorization, extreme even for soaps. LeBlanc noted:

Lauralee [Bell, Christine] will say she hates courtroom scenes because of all the dialogue that has to be committed to memory. I like to irritate her by going, ‘This time we’re going to have fun!’ and she just moans. Then she goes up there and does her scene in one take! Gordon Thomson [ex-Patrick] and I once taped our noses up. We would annoy everybody because we were pig lawyers. I said, ‘Gordon, tape your nose up.’ I don’t know where that came from. I’m assuming it was me because Gordon would never be so unprofessional.

Michael has represented his fair share of villains and heroes, but which group of Genoa City stalwarts have proved particularly troublesome? LeBlanc added: