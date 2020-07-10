WATCH: Jason Thompson Shares Emmy Joy with Hometown Publication

Steven Bergman Photography

Jason Thompson (Billy Abbott, The Young and the Restless) shared his elation at his recent Emmy win with CTV News. In the chat, the Alberta, Canada, native chronicled his journey from aspiring actor to big-time soap star.

Discovered as a teenager, working at Earls in downtown Edmonton, Thompson began his career as a model. He then moved to Los Angeles and branched out into acting, despite his lack of income at first.

He reflected:

If I knew I had an audition on the following Tuesday I would scrape together whatever I could to put gas in the car to get there and if I couldn't afford gas I was taking the bus.

Thompson of course, went on to success in daytime, but still cherishes his roots. And his Emmy victory, although not taking announced in a theater with his castmates surrounding him, was perfect in its own way.

Thompson reflected:

I was at home with my family with my kids on my lap. I'm going to have that video for the rest of my life.

Watch the complete profile below.