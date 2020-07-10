WATCH: The Talk's Co-Hosts Discuss Naya Rivera's Disappearance: "It's Just a Tragedy"

On a recent episode of The Talk, the co-hosts discussed the recent disappearance of Glee's Naya Rivera. The actress was just presumed to have drowned after her apparent disappearance. Rivera has not been seen since her four-year-old son was found, alone in a boat, on California's Lake Piru.

Sharon Osbourne said:

It's just heartbreaking. It's just such a tragedy. I mean, you know, out of nowhere... one minute you're alive, the next, boom, gone. And that little boy, I mean, can you imagine the terror the nightmare that little boy is going to have to live with.

Carrie Ann Inaba concurred:

It's just so sad because so many people from that show ['Glee'] have passed away sadly, so young, Cory Monteith, Mark Salling... it's just such a tragedy.

