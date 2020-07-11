Eden McCoy, Laura Wright

This episode originally aired in 2016 . . .

Carly's looking for Joss' kidney donor with Nina's help. Joss is not happy with the publicity and asks her mother to back off. Carly claims she will, but really she doesn't. So then it's Carly's fault that Nelle came to town.

Kristina's dating Parker and comes out to Sonny. He makes it all about himself ("I know people who are gay." Whatever dude.) Alexis confronts Parker and tells her to back off from Kristina. Later, Parker writes a goodbye letter.

Julian's in the hospital. He's about to be arraigned for I'm not sure what, but I'm guessing this is the infamous holding the knife to Alexis' throat issue.

After "killing" Nikolas and shooting Kevin, Valentin holds a bunch of our gang on Cassadine Island. Lulu sneaks out of the tunnels with a gun, but is quickly disarmed.

Jason (as played by MY Billy Miller) and Sam are tied up separately, but Jason pulls a HULK SMASH and gets out of the chair. Valentin makes a run for it and the group makes plans to escape.