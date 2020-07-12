One Life to Live's Rappaport Family to Reunite In The Locher Room

Alan Locher will host a One Life to Live Rappaport family reunion.

Check into The Locher Room on YouTube to catch up with Kale Browne (ex-Sam), Catherine Hickland (ex-Lindsay), Jessica Morris (ex-Jennifer), and Jason-Shane Scott (ex-Will).

You can join them on Thursday, July 16 at 2 PM EST, HERE.

