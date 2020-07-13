The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Quinn and Ridge Share One Last Kissy Time Down Under

Rena Sofer, Thorsten Kaye

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) can't keep his hot lips off Quinn (Rena Sofer) on The Bold and the Beautiful. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) catches the duo during a wedding trip to Australia.

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Hope (Kim Matula) spend some quality romance time on the beach.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) steals Liam (Scott Clifton) for a day and takes him to Venice Beach while Hope preps for their wedding . . . the next day.

Thomas (Adam Gregory) takes Hope for a spin on an ATV in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Steffy and Sally (Courtney Hope) square off in Australia. The two have words before Steffy makes one final push.

Watch the new B&B promo below: