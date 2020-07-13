Yes, you read that correctly. All new episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful are set to air starting on July 20. The new episodes won't have any time jumps or fast forwards to a new point in time, but will pick up where B&B left off for viewers. The last new episode the soap aired was on April 23, and they've been airing classic episodes ever since.

Related: The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful Out Of New Eps, Effective April 23

*SPOILER ALERT!*

Monday, July 20: Katie (Heather Tom) tells Carter (Lawerence Saint-Victor) all about Quinn ruining Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke's (Katherine Kelly Lang) reunion party with the video of her sister kissing Bill (Don Diamont). Later in the show, Zoe (Kiara Barnes) and Carter talk about her über fast romance with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), the aftermath of their failed wedding, and it resulting in Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope (Annika Noelle) finding their way back to each other. Carter and Zoe also discuss Sally's (Courtney Hope) "illness", and how Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Flo (Katrina Bowden) dealt with the situation.

Related: The Bold and the Beautiful Returns to Production June 24 After Lab Gives False Positive Results

Tuesday, July 21: Wyatt walks into the beach house and is dismayed by what he sees. Meanwhile, Bill tells Katie he will accept any consequence from his actions, except losing Katie and their family. Also, Sally and Dr. Escobar (Monica Ruiz) haul the unconscious Flo to Sally’s apartment where they tie her to the radiator. When Flo realizes she has been kidnapped, she is appalled by Sally’s actions. This episode was filmed before the pandemic shut down production.

Wednesday, July 22: Dr. Escobar and Flo are shocked by Sally’s pregnancy plan and plead with her not to proceed. Also, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) heads out on her motorcycle for some quality “me” time and is involved in an accident. This episode was filmed before the pandemic shut down production.

Thursday, July 23: Bill is horrified to learn he hit Steffy with his car while she was out riding her motorcycle. He frantically calls 9-1-1, and Steffy is rushed to the ER. Also, Flo prays her secret message gets through to Wyatt. As Sally starts seducing Wyatt, he finally sees the message from Flo. Also, Viewers will also meet John "Finn" Finnegan played by Tanner Novlan, who is a new love interest for Steffy.

Friday, July 24: Wyatt demands that Sally tell him where Flo is and begins to search for her. Meanwhile, Bill is with Steffy in her hospital room, guilt-ridden and apologetic. He calls Ridge to let him know Steffy was in an accident. Brooke and Ridge rush to the hospital, fighting back emotions when they see her.