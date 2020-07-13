Days of Our Lives Promo: Nicole and Eric Finally Make It To the Altar

Arianne Zucker, James Reynolds, Greg Vaughan

It's taken 20 years for Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Eric's (Greg Vaughan) wedding to take place on Days of Our Lives. Sami's (Alison Sweeney) appearance may put a damper on the event.

Chad (Billy Flynn) and Gwen (Emily O'Brien) share a fondness for Bloody Marys.

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) stuns her mother into silence, a rare event indeed, when she reveals her pregnancy.

Sami catches Will (Chandler Massey) in a bro-moment with the man who tried to take his life, Ben (Robert Scott Wilson).

Bonnie (Judi Evans) is positively giddy when Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) reveals himself.

Vivian (Louise Sorel) and Gabi (Camila Banus) find common ground concerning Jake (Brandon Barash), but Viv's sidekick Ivan (Ivan G'Vera) is about to throw a wrench into the works.

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) and Steve's (Stephen Nichols) reunion may be getting off on the wrong foot.

Watch the new DAYS promo below: