The Bay Kicks Off Production With Safety Measures in Place

The Bay's cast is headed back to work to film season 6. A Martinez shared a pic from the set of web series The Bay - on which he plays Nardo - on Instagram. He noted the courtesy expressed on set and the challenging realities of the "New Normal."

Cari Shayne (Genevieve; ex-Karen, General Hospital) excitedly Instagrammed:

Alicia Leigh Willis (Avery; ex-Courtney, GH) chimed in:

Hollywood nurse Cari Mendoza also shared she's aiming to keep COVID at bay on set: