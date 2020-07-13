The Young and the Restless Promo: John Finds Out Who Kevin Really Is

Jerry Douglas, Judith Chapman

John (Jerry Douglas) is furious when Kevin (Greg Rikaart) comes a-knockin' on The Young and the Restless. Gloria (Judith Chapman) IDs the young man at the door.

Kevin tries to support Gloria as her troubles mount.

Michael (Christian LeBlanc) comes face-to-face with his father, River (Michael Gross), who claims not to know him.

Kevin and Michael clash, while Gloria is her own Christmas surprise.

Watch the new Y&R promo below: