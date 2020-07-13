The Young and the Restless Promo: John Finds Out Who Kevin Really Is
John (Jerry Douglas) is furious when Kevin (Greg Rikaart) comes a-knockin' on The Young and the Restless. Gloria (Judith Chapman) IDs the young man at the door.
Kevin tries to support Gloria as her troubles mount.
Michael (Christian LeBlanc) comes face-to-face with his father, River (Michael Gross), who claims not to know him.
Kevin and Michael clash, while Gloria is her own Christmas surprise.
Watch the new Y&R promo below: