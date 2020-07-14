DC

On the latest Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin dish the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless headlines and storylines, including:

Production updates for The Young and the Restless and General Hospital.

The Bold and the Beautiful casts Delon de Metz as Zende.

Eli and Lani jump the broom on Days of Our Lives. Ned and Kayla's wedding comes to a screeching halt. The DNA tests are in for Jake, but what does that mean for Gabi and Gwen? Is Allie too much of a good girl or is she following in Sami's footsteps?

All this and more on the the latest Daytime Confidential episode!

Twitter: @DCConfidential, @Luke_Kerr, @Mike Jubinville, @JillianBowe, Josh Baldwin and Carly Silver.

Facebook: Daytime Confidential

Subscribe to Daytime Confidential on iTunes, Google Play, and Spotify.

HBO, BBC America, Netflix, The CW, Disney Plus

On the latest Geek Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Melodie Aikels, Dan Pearce and Mo Walker reveal their picks for the Best & Worst of the 2019-2020 Geek TV Season.

Listen to the Geek Confidential crew's picks in Part 1 of the Best & Worst podcast and share your picks for the categories in the comment section at Geek Confidential!

Enjoy this episode? Check out more episodes of the Geek Confidential Podcast.

Twitter: @GKConfidential, @Luke_Kerr, @MelodieAikels, @RealDanPearce and @DoctorMo77

Facebook: Geek Confidential

Subscribe to Geek Confidential on iTunes, Google Play and Spotify.