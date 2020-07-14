Erika Slezak Takes a Guest Star Turn In "Guest Artist"

Erika Slezak Steven Bergman Photography

Six-time Daytime Emmy Award winner Erika Slezak (ex-Viki, One Life to Live) has a guest starring role in the new film, Guest Artist, according to Michael Fairman TV. The film, which stars Jeff Daniels, uses the contrast between youth and experience to frame the experiences of two playwrights. Slezak plays Daniels' agent, who sends him on a job to collaborate with a younger writer.

The film debuted at the Hollywood Reel Independent Film Festival last year and was directed by Timothy Busfield. It will be available on-demand from Redbox for rental or purchase beginning July 21.

Check out the movie trailer below:

Will you be checking out Erika Slezak in Guest Artist? Sound off in the comments!