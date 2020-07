Rick Hearst Photo Credit: Ambitions, OWN

There is a new Guiding Light cast reunion coming your way!

Alan Locher will host Rick Hearst (ex-Alan-Michael), Frank Beaty (ex-Brent/Marian), and Sonia Satra (ex-Lucy) on his YouTube page, The Locher Room.

You can join them on Friday, July 17 at 3 PM EST.