General Hospital is looking forward to the future as best it can under the circumstances. The ABC sudser is expecting to return to production July 20.

To get viewers lathered up and ready, GH started airing the last three weeks of their newest episodes (from April 28, 2020) which will take them through the end of July.

Hopefully, the stars will align to reduce the gap between the encore episodes and new ones.

If you missed out the first time around, now is the time to catch up!