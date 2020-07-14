Sneak Peek: Lisa Marie Presley’s Son’s Death Hits "Close to Home" For The Talk's Marie Osmond

Marie Osmond

Lisa Marie Presley is "inconsolable" after the unexpected death of her son, Benjamin Keough, 27, after an apparent suicide on July 12, 2020.

The Talk @ Home's Marie Osmond, who lost her son Michael by suicide, weighs in,

It’s very close to home for me. When I heard the news, sorry [she chokes up]. just sat back and I relived it all again. I know exactly what she’s going through. And it brought back all those feelings of the first time I saw him. That realization, especially for Lisa – I mean, it’s her baby, her boy, you know. And I know the grieving she has to be going through. It’s really difficult.

Osmond adds,

This is my opinion and something that I would suggest for anybody who goes through something like this – that the hardship is devastating on you as a mother, but I would be aware of those around you…she has other children, and I listened to that statement, she's helping those kids. That’s the best thing she can do right now is to be there for them because she may have lost a son, but they lost their own brother. My deepest love and compassion goes out to her and her family right now.

Check out the emotional preview clip below:

The full episode will air Wednesday, July 15.