Ricky Paull Goldin Discusses All My Children Cancellation: "It Was Probably a Big Mistake"

Ricky Paull Goldin (ex-Jake, All My Children, et al.) sat down with Soaps In Depth to update the publication on his current projects. One recent ordeal came when partner Gretta Monahan battled breast cancer, reminding the soap vet of his time playing Dr. Jake Martin. Goldin quipped:

I was spending so much time in hospitals, it felt like I was back on the AMC set. Dr. Jake was learning a lot!

On a brighter note, Goldin and Moynahan are focusing on raising their sons, while the actor has appeared on, and produced, web soap Beacon Hill. His production company is working on adapting chef Katie Lee's novel Groundswell for Hallmark.

But Goldin still misses his AMC days. Before saying he'd potentially be interested in an AMC reunion/reboot, he shared: