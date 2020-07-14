Tamera Mowry-Housley Exiting The Real

Tamera Mowry-Housley

The Real is losing yet another co-host. Tamera Mowry-Housley has announced she will be departing the talk show. Mowry-Housley has been on the chatfest since its inception in 2013. She revealed her decision via Instagram and explained she disclosed her exit a bit reluctantly. Mowry-Housley stated she had no intention of talking about her choice to leave as it happened just after of the loss of her close friend Naya Rivera, who is now confirmed dead.

Mowry-Housley posted,

I had NO intention to talk about this today, especially in light of the news of my dear friend Naya, but now some reports are coming out and I’d rather you hear it from me first.

In her announcement, Mowry-Housley stated,

This news comes on the heels of new co-host Amanda Seales, who left the show after joining as a panelist in January.