The Bold and the Beautiful's Denise Richards (Shauna Fulton) is opening up about the challenges of raising teenagers in the modern world. Eldest daughter Sam is 16, middle daughter Lola is 15, and youngest daughter Eloise is nine.

She told Soaps In Depth:

My parents were strict with me, so that’s how I was raised. So I’m about the same, I would have to say. However, I know it’s a different time now from when I was younger, which my daughters are constantly reminding me of.

Parenting has been a hot topic on the latest season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. On the reality hit, Richards and co-star Lisa Rinna (ex-Billie, Days of Our Lives) have had their fair share of words over what each mom "appropriate." That drama has led to even tenser confrontations:

Richards quipped to SID: