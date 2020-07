As The World Turns' Martha Byrne and William Fichtner To Join Alan Locher In Virtual Reunion

Martha Byrne

As the World Turns' Martha Byrne (ex-Lily) and William Fichtner (ex-Rod/Josh) will meet up in a virtual reunion in The Locher Room.

Host Alan Locher will host the onscreen father-daughter duo on Tuesday, July 21 at 2 PM EST. You can watch the reunion HERE.