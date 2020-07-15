Heather Tom Steven Bergman Photography

The Bold and the Beautiful's Heather Tom (Katie Logan) joined the ladies of The Talk @ Home where she discussed the soap's return to production. The multi Emmy-winner revealed to the co-hosts what new safety measures B&B is taking in order to resume filming and explains what will take place. Changes were required due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Tom,

I wasn't nervous. I felt like they had us very well taken care of. I knew it was going to be a bit of a learning curve, just because there are many protocols that we are following. Brad [Bell] and the entire production staff had to pay close attention to state regulations, and county regulations and city regulations…I think that we are going to set an example for other shows. We have zones. We have a Covid coordinator on the set who, if we have any kind of questions, concerns, we go to him and he's able to coordinate that for us…Everyone wants it to work, the entire cast, the entire crew, wants to go back to work.

Tom also gave a little hint and what's coming up with Katie since we last saw her on the show. Tom remarked,

Poor Katie is just like, always kind of waiting in the wings. I feel like Katie will always forgive her sister, she understands Brooke [Katherine Kelly Lang] is who she is. She couldn't possibly cut her sister out of her life. I think that she's, you know, kind of weighing Bill [Don Diamont] and figuring out, ok clearly this is part of his character, and what am I willing to put up with. I really appreciate that they've told a mature story, and recognize that there's history there.

Watch the interview below: