Brad Bell Discusses Actors' "First Latex Kiss” in Mannequin Love Scenes
It's love in the time of coronavirus! The New York Times delved into how showrunners are resuming filming with COVID-19 restrictions, highlighting a few soaps in the process. The Bold and the Beautiful head writer/executive producer Brad Bell shared some of his mannequin-friendly tactics.
Bell said:
At first, we took out the love scenes, and the show was falling a little flat because we’re all about romance and family interactions. One of the first ideas we had was to bring in mannequins for the intimate scenes and hospital scenes, and it’s working quite well — we’re shooting it from a great distance or in a way you can’t see the form is inanimate.
How are actors dealing with it? Bell added:
We’ve had a lot of strange looks and questions like, Do you really want to do this? But everyone is game. They are getting their first latex kiss.