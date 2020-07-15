Eric Martsolf Recalls Some of His Most Memorable Days of Our Lives Storylines

Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives' Brady (Eric Martsolf) has been on hand for some of Salem's zaniest weddings. In a week of nuptials on DAYS, Martsolf shared his reactions to Brady's romances and wacky weddings with Soap Opera Digest.

Looking back at the first take of his 2012-2013 romance with his dad's ex Kristen (then-Eileen Davidson), Martsolf has fond memories of the storyline's climax. At the "Bristen" wedding, Brady's stepmom, Marlena (Deidre Hall), accidentally screened a video of Kristen's rape of her son, priest Eric (Greg Vaughan). He shared:

That awful wedding when Brady had to watch his brother the priest having sex with his fiancée, when it was supposed to be a montage of Brady and Kristen’s love. I’ve been involved in a few soap opera weddings, but that was definitely one of the best as far as the culmination of events leading to this awful cynical [climax]. There was so much hope in Brady’s heart for a beautiful, perfect day, and in true soap opera style it turned out to be an awful nightmare for him and everyone around him. He and Eric beat each other up on the pulpit an hour later in the church. It was great, pure soap fun.

More recently, Martsolf romanced Kristen (now-Stacy Haiduk) wearing a Nicole (Arianne Zucker) mask. He remembered the moment he realized the switcharoo coming his way: