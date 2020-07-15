Fans Can Now Stream The Today Show 24/7 on Peacock
Fans can now enjoy Today all the time. NBC's new streaming service, Peacock, has added a 24/7 channel called Today All Day, featuring 'round-the-clock content from the famed morning show, per Variety and Deadline.
According to Deadline:
Today All Day will feature a mix of original video and broadcast programming, with an emphasis on lifestyle coverage like human interest entertainment, advice and cooking topics. The network said that Today personalities Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, Al Roker, Carson Daly, Willie Geist, Jenna Bush Hager, Sheinelle Jones, Dylan Dreyer, Kristen Welker and Peter Alexander will be featured.
Ashley Berend, vice president of strategic content at NBC News Group, told Variety:
This is very much for us about attracting new audiences. We believe that the things that make the ‘Today’ brand powerful, which are the emotion, the utility it provides, will be discovered by and attract a brand new audience — and outside the context of traditional television.
Berend confirmed that users can watch six four-hour blocks of recent Today content, relevant to trending issues, plus original content from show co-hosts and more. Peacock is free but supported by ads; it's as yet unclear how much of Today All Day's content will be free or behind a paywall.
Noah Oppenheim, president of NBC News, added to Variety:
In addition to breaking and making news every day, ‘Today’ is a powerhouse in the lifestyle space, helping our viewers navigate their lives with trusted, fact-based advice. With ‘Today All Day,’ we’re extending that relationship with our audience through the rest of the day and ideally welcoming new audiences who are drawn to this format.