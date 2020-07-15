Fans Can Now Stream The Today Show 24/7 on Peacock

Fans can now enjoy Today all the time. NBC's new streaming service, Peacock, has added a 24/7 channel called Today All Day, featuring 'round-the-clock content from the famed morning show, per Variety and Deadline.

This is very much for us about attracting new audiences. We believe that the things that make the ‘Today’ brand powerful, which are the emotion, the utility it provides, will be discovered by and attract a brand new audience — and outside the context of traditional television.

Berend confirmed that users can watch six four-hour blocks of recent Today content, relevant to trending issues, plus original content from show co-hosts and more. Peacock is free but supported by ads; it's as yet unclear how much of Today All Day's content will be free or behind a paywall.

