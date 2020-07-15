Former One Life to Live and Guiding Light director Zetna Fuentes is stepping behind the camera once again for Netflix's new fantasy series, Cursed. This adaptation Arthurian legend centers on the young Lady of the Lake Nimue (Katherine Langford) and her role in bringing King Arthur to power.

Fuentes directed for GL from 2007-2009 and OLTL from 2008 to 2011, earning her three Daytime Emmy nominations. In 2018, she told Emmys.com of her soap work and New York-to-Los Angeles move:

I had an amazing time on daytime television and learned so much. And people explained to me that it would be a tough transition, but I'm the type of person who thinks, 'I'm going to be the one who makes it by working twice as hard.' I wanted to create that opportunity for myself.

Since, Fuentes has helmed episodes of popular shows, including How to Get Away with Murder, Grey's Anatomy, Pretty Little Liars, This Is Us, Scandal, and Jane the Virgin. She directed the first two episodes of Cursed, set to debut on July 17.