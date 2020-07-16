Days of Our Lives' Alison Sweeney and Arianne Zucker Share Behind-the-Scenes Photos of Cake Fight

Days of Our Lives is in the middle of a four weddings and a funeral stretch of storylines. This week, the wedding of Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Eric (Greg Vaughan) takes center stage . . . until Sami (Alison Sweeney) shows up and throws it all into a tailspin.

Sweeney and Zucker's alter egos have a delicious long-standing rivalry. It's no surprise the two clashed at first site when Sami returned home to Salem.

Check out their behind-the-scenes Instagram pics from their cake fight below!