SNEAK PEEK: Dot-Marie Jones on Glee Co-Star Naya Rivera: "She's the Real Deal"

Dot-Marie Jones

Former Glee star Dot-Marie Jones (ex-Chille, Days of Our Lives) joined The Talk on Friday, July 17 where she remembered her co-star, the late Naya Rivera. In an exclusive interview, Jones discussed some fond memories about the actress, who went missing on July 8 after she went sailing and swimming with her four-year-old son Josey at Lake Piru, CA. After a five day search, Rivera's body was recovered.

Jones, who played Coach Shannon Beiste, recalled her times working with Rivera and stated,

It’s heartbreaking…I love her so much because she's the real deal. She's no BS. She's not fake. What you see is what you get. Her heart and the sincerity of that girl, it's just, people don't even know.

Jones was one of the cast members who went to the lake to join in on the search for Rivera. The actress explained how she and the rest of the Glee stars decided to head to the lake. Jones said,

We had been in a group text the night before, and we had planned to go out that night, but it was already coming on 5 o'clock, and the lake from where I live is like 45 minutes away, an hour. And the kids decided, you know, maybe we can do it first thing in the morning. I told Bridgett [Casteen], my wife, I just said, ‘I gotta go.’ And she said, ‘I know you do.’ And so, I went out by myself – got there probably about six, and cried and prayed and talked, and you know, told her she had to come home, so we could all rest, and especially her mama and her family. The kids being there, and all of us praying and talking, and I know Cory [Monteith] had something to do with it. He had to because, God bless, they found her on the seventh anniversary of Cory’s death, which is unfathomable. It's just something you don't plan on doing, my God, but it’s life, and unfortunately it’s affected so many of us. And it just shows how much we all cared and loved that girl. Rivera was a good kid. We loved her.

To hear more Jones working with Rivera and the last time they saw each other, watch below.

Full interview will air this Friday at 2 PM EST on CBS.