Fan Favorite Moments Are on Tap at The Young and the Restless

Moments are key when penning a soap opera and The Young and the Restless is giving viewers their favorites next week. Y&R will air fan favorite moments from episodes which set tongues wagging. See if your favorite moments in Genoa City made the list.

Monday, July 20: The very first two episodes of Y&R will air for viewers to see. Fans will the mysterious Brad Elliot (Tom Hallick) come to Genoa City as we are introduced to the Brooks and Foster families. (Original airdates: March 26 and 27, 1973)

Tuesday, July 21: Katherine (Jeanne Cooper) views her facelift, Dina (Marla Adams) becomes suspicious of Ashley (Eileen Davidson), and Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) relationship is put to the test. Meanwhile, Cricket (Lauralee Bell) starts her modeling career at Jabot. (Original airdate: March 28, 1984)

Wednesday, July 22: Newlyweds Neil (Kristoff St. John) and Dru (Victoria Rowell) celebrate their union with family and friends. Michael (Christian LeBlanc) plots his revenge against Cricket. (Original airdate: March 12, 1993)

Thursday, July: Katy Perry is center stage at Restless Style, as Jill (Jess Walton) needles Gloria (Judith Chapman). Adam (Chris Engen) pleads his case to Victor. (Original airdate: June 6, 2008)

Friday, July 24: Neil makes amends with Devon (Bryton James) and Hilary (Mishael Morgan) on their wedding day. Lauren (Tracey Bregman) gives Hilary some words of advice while Devon walks down the aisle with a bombshell. (Original airdate: August 14, 2015)