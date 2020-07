Guiding Light's Lewis Family Will Gather Together In The Locher Room

One of Guiding Light's iconic supercouples will reunite with their onscreen family in The Locher Room on YouTube.

Host Alan Locher will welcome Robert Newman (ex-Josh) and Kim Zimmer (ex-Reva). Joining them will be the Marahs through the years, Ashley Peldon, Kimberly J. Brown, Laura Bell Bundy, Lindsay McKeon, and Marty West, who played Shayne.

Catch up with the Lewis family on Wednesday, July 22 at 3 PM EST, HERE.