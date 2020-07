Debbie Matenopoulos, Cameron Mathison Steven Bergman Photography

The Hallmark Channel has renewed its daily talk show, Home & Family. Cameron Mathison, who joined the show in 2018, posted the good news on his Instagram account.

The current incarnation of Home & Family, which is cohosted by Debbie Matenopoulos, will enter its ninth season. Two other shows, The Good Witch and Chesapeake Shores, were also picked up.

Check out Mathison's post below:

Home & Family airs daily at 10 AM EST.