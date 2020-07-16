Mary Beth Evans Dishes on "Jayla" Love Story, Enduring Chemistry with Stephen Nichols

Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives' Mary Beth Evans (Kayla Brady) has been center stage in Salem recently. Fans have been riveted as Kayla's has been torn between old love Steve "Patch" Johnson (Stephen Nichols) and new beau Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth). Evans has had a ball playing the love triangle, as she told Soap Opera Digest.

Evans dished:

We thought, ‘Let’s just play this like adults.’ So often when you are an older character, you know, over teenagers, they will still write it like you’re a teenager. It’s just like, ‘Let’s just play this as adults.’ We talk frankly about, ‘Listen, I know that you loved [Adrienne, Judi Evans)]’, or, ‘She was the love of your life. I get that.’ So that’s been really nice. I mean, we just kind of played it as adult as we could. Simple; I just wanted to keep it simple. That’s what we tried. There were certain elements that I thought, ‘If she knew this, would she do this?’ But there was no getting out of it. I had to do it!

Viewers know by now that Kayla skipped out on her wedding once Justin revealed Steve's lingering feelings for her, and Patch has reunited with his "Sweetness." Yet, despite Nichols' and Evans' decades-long partnership, their chemistry never gets old.

Evans reflected: