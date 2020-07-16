Steve Burton Looks Back on His 30-Plus-Year Career in Soaps

Steven Bergman Photography

Steve Burton (Jason, General Hospital) has been in the soap game for over 30 years. He looked back on his storied career recently with Soap Opera Digest.

He joined Days of Our Lives as Harris in 1988, reflecting:

Being on DAYS was just a new experience for me. It was really exciting. It was over at Sunset Gower, which I had auditioned [at] hundreds of times. That was a time when, I don’t want to say the heyday of soaps [but] I feel the late ’80s and early ’90s-to-mid-’90s was a good time for soap operas. Stephen Nichols [Steve] was there and Mary Beth [Evans, Kayla] and Billy Warlock [ex-Frankie]. I mean, it was all those guys. My first real introduction to soap operas was DAYS OF OUR LIVES. It was cool. Everybody was nice. It was fun. It wasn’t easy. And I still couldn’t act!

What about his turn on GH, starting in 1991? He recalled that he was a bit intimidated at