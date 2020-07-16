Karla Mosley

The Bold and the Beautiful's Karla Mosley (Maya) will participate in a virtual theater festival called Pass the Mic. Playbill describes it as "a play festival amplifying Black voices."

Pass the Mic features five new plays, written and directed by Black artists, that tackle issues of inequality, protest, and injustice. Alongside Juanita Jennings and Kym Allen, Mosley will star in Tomorrow by Carolyn Ratteray, which will be directed by Keiana Richárd.

Stream the plays at 9 PM EST on July 16 on Facebook and YouTube. Stick around after to hear more about each playwright and director's vision. And while streaming is free, any donations made will be split between BLD PWR and Color of Change. IAMA Theater Company and Ammunition Theatre Company will both match the first $500 in donations. Donate here.