WATCH: Ambitions Alum Brely Evans Set to Guest on Unpacked with Hari Williams

OWN, Chris Mitchell, Datrick Davis

Ambitions alums Brely Evans (ex-Rondell Lancaster) is doing big things. Not only is she starring in the upcoming flick Black Girl Magic, but she's also set to guest star on Unpacked with Hari Williams, per Deadline. The sketch show will air on Fox Soul, a live, ad-supported streaming channel aimed at Black viewers, starting July 8.

Related: WATCH: Ambitions' Brely Evans, Donna Biscoe Star in Black Girl Magic

Unpacked with Hari Williams was created by actor/writer Hari Williams and executive produced by Martin alum Bentley Kyle Evans. Besides Evans, the program, which also includes a celebrity panel delving into the issues brought up in the sketches, is set to star other luminaries in addition to Evans. Current guest stars slated to appear include Snowfall's Amin Joseph, Black Lives Matter LA organizer Joseph Williams, Lethal Weapon's Michelle Mitchenor, and communications strategist Tia Oso.

Hari Williams told Deadline:

I think this is the perfect time for our show to be coming out. We’re living through an unprecedented time of change for Black folks and I’m proud to partner with Fox Soul to meaningfully engage with activists and entertainers to push the dialogue forward.

Watch the trailer for the show below.