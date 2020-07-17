Christopher Sean Steven Bergman Photography

Former Days of Our Lives favorite Christopher Sean (ex-Paul Narita) is getting into the gaming world. Sean announced via social media he has participated in PlayStation 4 game, "Ghost of Tsushima," where he will play the character of Emanjiro.

So what is the game about? According to the game's website it is set,

In the late 13 century, the Mongol empire has laid waste to entire nations along their campaign to conquer the East. Tsushima Island is all that stands between mainland Japan and a massive Mongol invasion fleet led by the ruthless and cunning general, Khotun Khan. As the island burns in the wake of the first wave of the Mongol assault, samurai warrior Jin Sakai stands as one of the last surviving members of his clan. He is resolved to do whatever it takes, at any cost, to protect his people and reclaim his home. He must set aside the traditions that have shaped him as a warrior to forge a new path, the path of the Ghost, and wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Tsushima.

Sean dropped the news on the same day the game was released, which was today. Sean stated on Instagram,