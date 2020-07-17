While Hallmark has just renewed some of its key programming, the network is already teasing its highly-anticipated slate of holiday movies. Per Deadline, Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will air 40 Christmas films this year; just 18 of the flicks have been announced so far. Talk about Christmas in July (100 days before the holiday itself, too!)!

Familiar faces to daytime viewers are scheduled to pop up starting Oct. 23: AKA when Hallmark Channel’s “Countdown to Christmas” and HM&M’s “Miracles of Christmas” begin. Hallmark Channel will air 23 new movies, with HM&M issuing 17, per The Futon Critic.

Former The View co-host Candace Cameron Bure will star in If I Only Had Christmas, while exiting The Real co-host Tamera Mowry-Housley is not only developing projects with the network, but also starring in Christmas Carnival. When Calls the Heart Christmas 2020 will include show regular and multi-soap veteran Jack Wagner, while Dallas 2.0 alum Julie Gonzalo appears in Jingle Bell Bride.

Other soap grads set to star in these holiday movies include Lacey Chabert (ex-Bianca, All My Children), Rochelle Aytes (ex-Amber, Desperate Housewives), Janel Parrish (ex-Mona, Pretty Little Liars), Michael Rady of Jane the Virgin and UnReal, and Sarah Drew (ex-April, Grey’s Anatomy).